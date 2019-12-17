Edward John Voskowsky, Sr., 92, of Granby, beloved husband for 67 years of the late Barbara (Johnson) Voskowsky, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home. Born in Granby on November 16, 1927, son of the late William and Falia "Felicia" (Kolnicke) Voskowsky, he attended Granby Public Schools and was a lifelong resident of Granby. Ed served in the US Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged as a Pharmacist's Mate Third Class at the conclusion of the War. He returned to school and after graduating in 1948, he enrolled at the Cleveland College of Mortuary Science where he studied to be a funeral director and embalmer. Upon his graduation, Ed returned to Granby and took a position at Maple Hill Chapels in Hartford. He soon became the general manager of the funeral home and in 1954 he opened his own funeral home, Valley Funeral Home in Granby center. Ed served as the general manager at Maple Hill Chapels for 24 years while operating his own business. He later received his license as a nursing home administrator and owned and operated several nursing homes throughout the State of Connecticut. He partnered with his longtime friend Ron Begansky and founded Nutmeg Health, a nursing home management company. Ed served as the President of the Connecticut Association of Long-Term Care Facilities, now the Connecticut Association of Healthcare Facilities. His business expertise led him to later build and manage several commercial properties in the center of Granby well into his retirement. A lifelong Granby resident, Ed was a member of the Democratic Town Committee in Granby and had served as a selectman and as a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals and the board of the Salmon Brook Water District for many years. He was a founding member of the Granby Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Granby Men's Club, a lifetime member of the Salmon Brook Historical Society, and he served on the board of Stoney Brook Village. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Therese Church in Granby. Ed was a director and past Chairman of the Board of Winsted Savings Bank and later Northwest Community Bank. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and saw 34 countries throughout his lifetime. He loved fly-fishing, gardening around his home, and sharing his vegetables with his family and friends. Most of all, Ed will be remembered for his generosity to his family and friends of which there were many. He leaves a daughter, Karen Hamley and her husband Gregory of North Granby; two sons, Edward J. Voskowsky, Jr. and his wife Kathleen and Peter A. Voskowsky and Annette Rocco all of Granby; and four grandchildren who affectionately referred to him as "Pop-Pop," Kimberly Hamley and her husband Evan Currie-Huggard of Lebanon, Lindsey Voskowsky of Portland, OR, Christopher Hamley and his wife Brittany of New Hartford, and Krysta Voskowsky of Edgewater, MD. Besides his loving wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Henry Voskowsky; and five sisters, Peggy, Jen, Gigi, Nell, and Renie. His family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, 5-7 p.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. Family and friends may gather on Friday, December 20, 9 a.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., at St. Therese Church, Granby. Burial will follow in Granby Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all Ed's caregivers, Carla, Norah, Jackie, Barbara, Brenda, Melissa, Lisa D., Lisa T., and Donna Rose and to McLean Hospice for their expert care and compassion. Memorial donations may be made to St. Therese Church, 120 West Granby Rd., Granby, CT 06035 or to McLean Development, Attn: Hospice, 75 Great Pond Rd., Simsbury, CT 06070. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home 364 Salmon Brook Street Granby 06035 860-653-6637 Website