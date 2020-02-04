On Saturday, February 1, 2020, Edward J. Myslak, 92, was called to Eternal Life. Born in New Britain on March 22, 1927, he was the son of the late Benedict & Feliska Myslak. He served our country in the United States Army and was a communicant of church of the Holy Spirit. Prior to retirement, he was employed with Fafnir Bearing, giving 46 years of dedicated service. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Marianne Wowak and his two brothers Henry and Thadeus. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 67 years, Doris (Palin) Myslak, a son Thomas E. Myslak and his wife Patricia of Plainville, 3 grandchildren, Jason, Brian & Amy, and 2 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 7 at 11:30 AM meeting directly at Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. Burial will be private, there are no calling hours and arrangements are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share a memory with the Myslaks, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.