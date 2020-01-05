Edward Addy Richardson, 95, longtime resident of Glastonbury, died Thursday, December 19 with his daughter, Heidi at his side. Born July 10, 1924 in Manchester, he was the son of the late Robert and Lucy (Addy) Richardson and beloved brother of the late, Robert (Bob) Richardson, Jr. of Manchester. Ed was a 1941 graduate of Manchester High School. Ed then worked at Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance (now Nassau Re) on Elm Street in Hartford where he met his future wife, Marion starting in 1941. Ed was then drafted into World War II in 1943 where he served in the 75th Infantry Division; he was a Pfc Infantry Scout in the Battle of the Bulge and the Invasion of Germany and occupation force in Germany. When the war was over, he went to Trinity College and graduated with his BA in 1949 and his MA in 1954. He continued to work at the Phoenix and was instrumental in the move to the current Phoenix "boat" building in 1964/1965 where he worked until 1984 retiring as Vice President, Administrative Services. After moving to Glastonbury in 1953, he was on the Town Council for four years; served on the first Conservation Commission in Glastonbury for over 17 years and chaired the committee for the Town's acquisition of J. B. Williams Park. He served on the Parking Commission and was a member of the Democratic Town Committee since 1962. He was voted Democrat of the Year twice over the 66 years he lived in town and was active on the Committee. He was instrumental in starting the A Better Chance (ABC House) in Glastonbury to help those less fortunate to get a better education. He was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Hartford for over 50 years and attended into his 90s. Ed was chair of the Building and Grounds Committee during restoration of the Old State House in Hartford, CT in 1983-1984. After retirement, Ed became interested in trees. He joined the Notable Trees project in 1986 and in the 33 years with the project he found and measured most of the 4,257 trees in the state database, 2,662 to be exact. His love of trees included creating and documenting thousands of trees in over 20 places in Connecticut and two in Maine. He held regular tree walks in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Park, Florence Griswold Museum, John R. Camp Demonstration Forest at Highlawn Forest in Middletown, Edgerton Park, The Institute of Living and Bushnell Park to name a few. Several trees have been planted in his honor in Connecticut's parks and cemeteries over the years; his favorite type of tree - a Bur Oak was recently planted in Elizabeth Park with a bench donated in his name in September. Besides his love of trees, Ed enjoyed playing the piano for his wife, picking apples and other fruits at the local orchards with his daughter, Heidi and vacationing on Martha's Vineyard. He was the widower of Marion (Holloway) Richardson who he was married to for 74 wonderful years. He is survived by his daughters, Heidi Barter and Hollyanne Dustin. Grandchildren, Nicholas Barter, Chris Dustin and Kimi Dustin. Nieces and nephews, Bob, James, David and Cameron Richardson. Mal and Brad Huntley, Steve and John Schmidt, George and Gaylord Sundt, Susan Gray, Sara Maxson, Debbie Downs, Karen Pepe and. Visitation will be Thursday, January 9th, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Glastonbury Funeral Home, 450 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, January 11th at 11:00 a.m. at the Unitarian Society of Hartford, 50 Bloomfield Avenue, Hartford concluding with military honors. Burial will be private, and at the convenience of the family. Memorial Donations may be made in Edward's name to the Connecticut Forest & Park Association, 16 Meriden Road, Rockfall, CT 06481.To leave condolences online, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com Glastonbury Funeral Home 450 New London Turnpike Glastonbury 06033 8606333539 Website