Doris Annette Jackson-Byrd departed this life on February 9, 2020. She was born on May 14, 1957 in Goldsboro, North Carolina to the late Robert Swift and Annie Jackson. A wake will take place on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT from 6:00PM  8:00PM. A visitation will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10:00AM  12:00PM followed by a celebration of life at 12:00PM. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT. To view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield 94 Granby Street Bloomfield 06002 (860) 769-6841 Website