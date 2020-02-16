Doris A. Wheeler (Schwader), age 96, of Old Saybrook, CT passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family on February 8th. Born in Bronxville, NY, she was raised in Bronxville and Norwalk CT. She graduated from Norwalk High School and worked for the Hartford National Bank for many years. Doris lived in Old Saybrook since 1964 and enjoyed gardening and enjoying the Fenwood Beach Club with her many friends. She was an active member of the Grace Episcopal Church. Beloved wife of the late Heath C. Wheeler. Mother of Darrel Razdow and her husband Allan of Boston, Heath C. Wheeler, Jr. of Austin, TX, and David Wheeler and his wife Dorsey of Canton MA. Sister of the late Herbert Schwader and caring sister-in-law Lois Schwader. Also survived by grandchildren Max, Oliver, Thaddeus, Kelly, Christine, Katie, Meghan, Ryan and Jamie along with 12 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Old Saybrook. To sign guest book see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 455 Washington Street Canton 02021 (781) 828-0811 Website