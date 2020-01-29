Donald Miller Higgins, 91, of Essex, passed away peacefully on January 21, after a valiant five-year battle with cancer. His profound devotion to his family was matched only by its undying love for him. Don was born on August 4, 1928 to Dr. Victor William Higgins and Beatrice Pasfield Higgins in Jamaica, N.Y. In 1937, the family moved to Essex, where Dr. Higgins established a thriving medical practice and Don enjoyed an idyllic childhood. Following graduation from Philips Exeter Academy, Don attended Brown University (Class of 1950) majoring in Psychology. After service in the Korean War, Don pursued a career in pharmacy upon graduation from the University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy. Don and Faye Sterry Raymond married on Dec. 28, 1957. Don's professional journey included his work on a cancer drug at the former Lederle Labs in Pearl River, NY and production of veterinary medicine at Masticure in Norwich, CT. His career came full circle in 1984 at Tower Labs in his beloved hometown. Don was an 82-year resident and of Essex and a devout and active member of St. John's Episcopal Church. Don is predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Faye Sterry. He is survived by his son Jonathan and his wife Lisa of Lutherville, Maryland; daughter Sarah and her partner Bob Gahran of Ivoryton; son Richard and his wife Rachel of Essex. Grandpa (or Pa) was adored by his grandchildren Jamison and Hilary Gahran; Liam, Mallory and Nicola Higgins and two step-grandchildren, Olivia and Gwen Sokol. Funeral services for Donald Miller Higgins will begin at 10am, Feb. 1 at St. John's Episcopal Church, Main Street, Essex. Donations in his memory can be made to the VRHS Lacrosse Booster Club, PO Box 242, Essex, CT 06426.