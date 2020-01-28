Donald Bidwell Sr. of Meriden Ct. passed away peacefully at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, on January 23, 2020 at the age of 89, just shy of his 90th Birthday. He was born in Southington at Served in the US Army. He was the CEO and owner of Bidwell Industrial Group, Inc in Middletown. Don served on the Boards of the Environics Inc, Castle Bank, Meriden, Liberty Bank, Middletown, The Lyman Farm Incorporated, Middlefield, Middlesex Hospital, Junior Achievement, New Haven, The Middletown Foundation of the Arts, Middlesex County, Chamber of Commerce, YMCA of Northern Middlesex County and the United Way of Middletown Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen, Children, Michael and Donnie, and Grandchildren Blakeslee Lofti and her husband Atila, Taylor Lamb and her husband Matt and Barrett Adams and her husband Chris Campbell. She is predeceased by a daughter Anne Bidwell Adams In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Don's favorite organization, The Middlesex Hospital, 28 Crescent St Middletown Ct 06457. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday January 30th at 11 A.M. at the Holy Trinity Parish 53 Capitol Ave, Hartford 06106. D'Angelo Funeral Home Middletown is in charge of arrangements. D'Angelo Funeral Home Inc - Middletown 22 South Main Street Middletown 06457 860-347-0752 Website