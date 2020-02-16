Dolores Kelley Gallon was called home to Gods Kingdom on February 11, 2020. She was 90 years old and resided in Naples Florida for the past 25 years. She was the beloved wife of Charles A. Gallon for 68 years. Dolores was born in Hartford CT daughter of John T. Kelley and Mabel (Hickey) Kelley. She attended St. Augustine Church and was a member of the Children of Mary. She graduated from Buckley High School class of 1947. Dolores attended Willimantic State Teachers College and after graduating began a 32-year teaching career in the East Hartford CT school system. She was a first-grade teacher at Goodwin, Barnes and McCartin elementary schools. Dolores was a compassionate and gifted teacher who touched untold young children along the way. She lived in Windsor CT and spent 35 summers on her beloved Cape Cod in Dennisport. In Naples Dolores belonged to the Pelican Bay Women's League. She was an avid reader and was a leader of their Book Club. She was very active helping in many of the Pelican Bay Women's League activities. Along the way "Dee" as she was known forged many lasting and deep friendships. Besides her cherished husband she leaves two children. Her son Michael C. Gallon and his wife Lori of Newington, CT and her daughter Cathleen A. Moore and husband Thomas of Surfside Beach South Carolina. She leaves her grandson Thomas Moore III and her great grandson Chase Moore both of Myrtle Beach South Carolina. She was predeceased by her brother John T. Kelley II. Dolores also leaves her nephew John T. Kelley III of North Carolina and her niece Jodi Gavin of Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Williams Catholic Church, 601 Seagate Dr, Naples, FL. Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens 525 111th Avenue North Naples 34108 (239) 597-3101