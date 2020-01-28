Dionisio D. Carreira, 80, of Wethersfield, beloved husband for 55 years of Maria Arlete Lavado Carreira, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born in Mira De Aire, Portugal on January 1, 1940, son of the late Manuel Carreira Bom and Rosa Carvalhana Dias, he lived in Coro, Venezuela from 1958 to 1970, when he immigrated to Connecticut. He was employed at Aetna, Hanson & Whitney, Associated Construction Company, and BKM before retiring in 2003. A member of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hartford and the Portuguese Club of Hartford, he was an avid gardener, mechanic, and carpenter who enjoyed traveling and spending time with his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a soccer player in his youth in Portugal and Venezuela and enjoyed passing time watching international soccer games but especially cheering his team, Sporting CP. Besides his wife, he leaves a son Humberto Carreira of Wethersfield and a daughter Ana Huynh and her husband Kiet Huynh of Wethersfield. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Tai, Tiago, and Kian Huynh. He will also be missed by his brother-in-law Luis Correia and sister-in-law Maria Gabriela Correia, many nieces and nephews as well as cousins and extended family in Canada, Portugal, and the United States. He was predeceased by his two brothers in Portugal and most recently, his 'mana', Maria Lizete da Silva of Newington in October 2019. The family would like to thank his physicians and their staff: Dr. Cristina Ortega, Dr. Joel Silver, Dr. Ari Geller, and Dr. Atique Mirza. His funeral will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 beginning with a 10AM Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 5PM-8PM at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Fatima Square, Hartford, CT 06106. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home 1084 New Britain Avenue West Hartford 06110 (860) 561-3800 Website