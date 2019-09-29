Delores Smith

Delores, H. (Meza) Smith, 68, of Middletown, beloved wife of Gerald Smith, Sr., died Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Hector and Daisy Mae (Gray) Meza. Delores was employed as a case worker with Gilead Community Services. Besides her husband Gerald, Delores is survived by her daughter, Melissa Ann Smith of Middletown; sons, Gerald E. Smith, Jr. and his wife Tammy of AR, Phillip A. Smith and his wife Jennifer of New Britain; brothers, Edward Kreder of NY, Daniel Meza of New Britain, David Meza of Middletown, sister, Elizabeth Giordano of SC, six grandchildren, Corey, Tia, Madison, Evan, Chrestein, Alexis and two great grandchildren, Tristan and Taryn. She was predeceased by her step-son Jeremy as well as seven siblings. Calling hours will be held at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown, on Wednesday October 2nd from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Middlesex Hospital's Smoking Intervention 28 Crescent Street Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown 3 Silver Street Middletown 06457 860-346-1055 Website