Deborah Anne Day Emery, 80, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 surrounded by family: Children Tom, Karen, and Cheryl and Grandchildren Rob, Jon, Mike, Caitlyn, and Ashleigh. When a car accident ended her career as a historian, she became more involved as a hospice volunteer. She was kind and liked to help those in need. She was a hospice volunteer for almost 40 years in Springfield and Hartford. Debbie will be remembered for the peace and comfort she gave to so many families in need. Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492