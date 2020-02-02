David Robert Lusby Simpson, 86, of Bloomfield, passed away on January 24, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. David was born on March 14, 1933, in New York, NY, a son of the late Lusby Simpson and Blanchard Frances (Light). David was raised in White Plains, NY, and graduated magna cum laude from Amherst College. A member of Phi Beta Kappa, he pursued a postgraduate year of study in France (1955 - 56) on a Fulbright Scholarship in conjunction with completing a Master's of Arts degree from Columbia University, NYC. He proudly served in the United States Army G2 Intelligence division in West Berlin from 1958 - 59. David joined the faculty at Loomis Chaffee School in the fall of 1959 as a French & Humanities professor, retiring after 35 years of service in 1994. A true Renaissance man, David was conversant in 5 languages: French, Italian, German, Spanish, and English. A member of the Metropolitan Opera Guild, he loved poetry, opera, and classical music. A strong Christian faith led him to sing professionally as a trained vocalist at various churches in the Hartford area, notably Asylum Hill Congregational Church. Over the course of his adult life David was a faithful supporter of the FOCUS campus ministry (Fellowship of Christians in Universities and Schools). He was a long-standing member and elder at Covenant Presbyterian Church in West Simsbury, also known as The Barn. A future memorial service is planned. Carmon Funeral Home-Avon is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Carmon Community Funeral Homes 301 Country Club Road Avon 06001 8606738610 Website