December 27, 1931 - January 16, 2020 David Nauss, formerly of Madison, CT and Hyannis Port, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his riverfront Cincinnati home, after a brief but courageous battle with glioblastoma. He was "88 years young". He was born in Hartford, CT, served in the US Army from 1952-1954, then married his high school sweetheart, Patricia O'Leary. He graduated from Bryant College, Providence, RI, and the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking. Mr. Nauss had a 50-year career in banking and investments. He served as the President and CEO of the Community Banking Company in CT for 18 years, Executive Vice President and Director for State National Bancorp Holding Company, Executive VP of Government Banking with Connecticut Bank and Trust Company, and Bank of New England. Mr. Nauss finalized his banking career as Executive VP for Fleet Financial Group in Providence. He became a financial consultant for FGIC Public Trust and Financial Investors Trust, retiring in 2010. He was a social golfer with memberships at Madison Country Club in Connecticut and Hyannisport Club in MA. Member-guest golf tournaments were a chance to famously entertain friends, and proved once again, that banking was his prime calling. A devoted Red Sox fan, he had box seats at Fenway for 30 years, always delighting in a Red Sox win over the Evil Empire. He extended his love of living on the water to San Diego. In 2000 he married Meg Stewart, a Cincinnatian and fellow sports enthusiast. Throughout his life he was known for his loving generosity. His hosted events were legendary, guaranteeing a night of great fun, good food and drink, with maybe an Irish song or two. In addition to his wife, Mr. Nauss is survived by his daughter Linda (Edward) Sullivan of Basalt, Colorado, son Spencer Nauss of Boston, MA, stepson Will (Hayon) Stewart of Elkhart, IN, stepdaughter Debbie (Jonathan) Gingrich, and grandchildren Molly, Josie, and Dean Gingrich of Milford, OH. He is predeceased by wife Patricia Nauss, children Kathleen Nauss and David Nauss and grandson Timothy David Sullivan. Inurnment service will be held at a later date at the Cape Cod, St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. In lieu of flowers you may donate to the charity of your choice or The David O'Leary Nauss II Scholarship Fund, address: Boston College Office of University Advancement, Cadigan Alumni Center, 140 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467. Online condolences at www.rohdefuneral.com.