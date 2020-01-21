David J. Klingerman, 70, of Cheshire, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven. He was the husband of Paula (Conrad) Klingerman. In addition to his wife he leaves four and five grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020.at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial calling hours will be prior to the service from 1p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of David can be made to the Myeloid Malignancies and Acute Leukemia Research Fund for the work of Dr. Nikolai Podoltsev. Please make checks payable to Smilow Cancer Hospital and mail to YNHH Development; P.O. Box 1849; New Haven, CT 06508 and include David Klingerman's name on the memo line. Secure online gifts can be made to www.givetoynhh.orgn For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com Dellavecchia Funeral Home 211 North Main Street Southington 06489 860-628-2293 Website