After 84 wonderful years, David Arthur Werblow, a gentle, easy going, and inquisitive man has departed this plain on February 20, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife, Virginia H. Werblow, his two sons, Benjamin and Jacob Werblow (Kristen), grandchildren Jade, Stella, Lillian; step-children Douglas Ewing, Katie Nicolletta, Laura O'Brien; step-grandchildren Meghan, Zachary, Torrey, Emma, Abby, Paige and former wife Anne Cassady. David spent his formative years on a farm in Shaftsbury, VT before graduating from Westminster School, NYU, and Columbia University. He first taught in Australia and then spent multiple years teaching in the Connecticut Community College system, first at Norwalk Community and then at Middlesex Community College in Middletown. Much as he enjoyed teaching, his real pleasure was working with his hands. He built sailboats and restored cars. He was a two-term president of the Connecticut MG Club. David was smitten by wanderlust, having traveled extensively into his eighties. As David would say, "It's been a fantastic run." A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 6 in the Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main Street, Portland from 10-11:30 AM with a service to follow at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in David's name to any food bank or dog shelter close to one's heart. Portland Memorial Funeral Home 231 Main St Portland 06480 860-342-3322 Website