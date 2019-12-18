Hatten, Danielle S. (Bussiere) 33, of Manchester, CT passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Danielle grew up in East Hartford and Ellington. She graduated from Ellington High School 2004 and attended Goodwin College. She loved to dance, hang out at Crystal Lake, and travel with family and friends. Danielle was a huge Cowboys fan (to the dismay of her husband, a die hard Eagles fan). She loved clothes, fashion and shopping. She had an infectious smile that could light up your soul. She was loving, compassionate and full of life. Her caring personality shone in her career in the medical field. She loved the patients, joked and cried with them. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. Danielle leaves behind her loving husband, Lionel and son, Caden, her mother, Kathleen Douglas and step-father Bruce, brother Matthew, her step-mother Gail Longo, sister Kim Irwin Caruso and husband Frank, her mother-in-law Teri Dandelski and father-in-law Robert; brothers-in-law Jovan and Shawn Hatten, and dearest friends Desiree Minor and Tasha Perri. Danielle also leaves behind her grandmother Rita Bussiere, uncle Roger and wife Valerie, uncle Renee and wife Toni, aunts Irene Villone, Theresa Millares, Yvonne Bussiere, Nancy Maynard, Linda Bussiere, Pauline Guarnieri and husband Rob, Diane Bussiere, and Karen Yahne and husband Paul, many cousins, a host of family and friends. Danielle is predeceased by her father, Lucien Bussiere. Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, 5-7pm at Calvary Church, 1855 Albany Ave, West Hartford, CT. 06117 Condolences to: wwwholmeswatkins.com