Dale F. Goss, 71, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Dale was born on July 3, 1948 in Harrisburg, PA, son of the late Ralph F. Goss and Rosemarie C. Goss. He was a graduate of Trinity High School in Camp Hill, PA. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1966-1969. Dale worked for many years as an automotive mechanic with his area of expertise being the rebuilding of transmissions. Prior to his retirement he worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed this job and the people he met along his route. Dale enjoyed reading books, especially Patricia Cornwell novels. He was up for watching movies of any genre in his free time. Dale fashioned himself as an amateur cook -- you always knew you would eat well when he was around. Dale will be remembered for his Donald Duck voice and his fun sense of humor. Family was important to Dale and he never missed his nieces graduations or their weddings. In addition to his parents, Dale was proceeded in death by his sister Treva E. Goss Anderson in 2010. Dale is survived by his nieces Jana Anderson-O'Camb and Kari Nygaard both of Erie, PA and Great Nephews Michael & Jack Nygaard and Cooper O'Camb and Great Niece Abigail Nygaard. Arrangements were handled by Abbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Burial will be held at the family's convenience.