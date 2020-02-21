Cynthia H. McCann, 84, long time residence of Glastonbury, passed away at Hartford Hospital on February 11, 2020. She was born June 10, 1935 to the late Edward and Eva (Nichols) Beyl in Portland, CT. Cynthia worked for the Connecticut State Labor Department for 20 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, coloring, road trips, shopping, UConn Women's basketball and the K-9 Olympics. She held season tickets to New Britain Minor League Baseball for 30 years. Cynthia was predeceased by a son Donald Pechka, she is survived by two children, Donna Pechka of Glastonbury, CT and David Pechka of Deltona, FL. Calling hours will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2 - 4 pm at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main Street, Manchester, CT 06040, services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave a memory or message of condolence for the family please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester 06040 (860) 643-2441 Website