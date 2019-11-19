Craig "Joe" R. Rosen of Windsor, CT passed away on November 16th, 2019. He was surrounded by family and his devoted girlfriend, Olivia. He loved gaming and working on cars, was a passionate advocate about causes he believed in, but he was happiest spending time with Olivia and his dogs. He served in the 4th Brigade 1st Calvary Division in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his parents, Barbara Boisseau and Allan Rosen, and his girlfriend Olivia Needham. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital or a charity of your choice. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com