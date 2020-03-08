Colleen A. (Connelly) Muellner, 67, of Westbrook, died Thursday (Mar. 5, 2020) at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. Born in New Britain, the daughter of the late Robert and Marjorie (Zeranski) Connelly, she lived several years in Chicago and came back to Connecticut in 2000. While in Chicago, Colleen taught Math and Biology at the Benet Academy, under the direction of the Benedictine Order. Colleen is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Dr. Robert J. Mueller. Funeral services will be held Tuesday (Mar. 10, 2020) at 11:00 AM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Square New Britain 06051-2607 (860) 225-8464