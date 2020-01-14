Clotilde S. (Arce) Canales, 87, wife of Sixto Canales of Hartford, passed away Saturday January 11, 2020 at home. She was born in Lima, Peru, daughter of the late Daniel and Fidella (Sandoval) Arce. Prior to her retirement, Clotilde worked at Colt Firearms as a machinist. She loved spending time with her family, as well as cooking for them. She was an avid shopper and enjoyed watching UConn Women's Basketball and golf on TV. Besides her husband, Clotilde leaves her sons, Alberto Canales of Hartford, George Canales of Plainville and David Canales of Colchester and her daughters, Val Ginn of Avon, Theresa Lore of Newington and Julie Sullivan and her husband John of Colchester. She is also survived by her brother Alfonso Arce and her sister Julia Requena and her grandchildren Jessica, Jennifer, Kristin, Laura and Joshua and her great-grandsons, Odin, Harrison, Oliver and Hudson. Clotilde was predeceased by her brother Rigoberto, her sisters Maura and Jovita and her son-in-law Gary Lore. Friends may call on Wednesday January 15, 202 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Clotilde's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday January 16, 2020 in Saint Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Avenue, Hartford. All attendees are requested to go directly to church. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. To extend condolences, or for further information, please visit Farleysullivan.com. Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home 34 Beaver Road Wethersfield 06109-2201 (860) 563-9999 Website