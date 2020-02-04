Chrysanthe "Chrys" Pantelis Lampros entered into Eternal Life on February 1, 2020, at the age of 78. She was born on March 13, 1941, in Norwich, CT to the late Constantine and Theofania Pantelis. Chrys was the beloved wife and soulmate of the late Nicholas Lampros for 51 years. She was predeceased by her loving brother, the Reverend Father George Pantelis. Chrys loved and delighted in spending time with family by giving so freely of herself. Above all, she cherished her three daughters; Sofia and her husband Michael Psillas, Theonne and her husband Eugene Lawrence and Nicole and her husband Hector Luciano. Her grandchildren, Austin and Athena Lawrence and Evan Psillas consumed every beat of her heart. The majority of Chrys's words of wisdom, motherly and grandmotherly advice was shared in her kitchen where she found infinite joy in preparing and serving home cooked Greek food and pastries for all who visited. Chrys had an endearing and special bond with her nephew's Constantine Pantelis of Newburyport, MA and Aristotle Pantelis of Riverview, FL and her niece Theofania Shaut of Columbus, OH. Chrys's relationship with her sister-in-law Victoria Bertrand of Vero Beach, FL can only be described as blessed. Life events truly bonded them for an eternity. Chrys is survived by her twin brother, the Reverend Joachim Pantelis of Clairton, PA. Simply stated, Chrys was a devoted, dedicated and immensely generous wife, mother, Yiaya, Thea, sister-in-law and sister. Her physical presence will be deeply missed, however, we are forever thankful for the memories and deep rooted traditions she instilled in all of us. We are confident her life's journey will continue in heaven. Mom, Yaiya, Thea, "We love you more!" Chrys embraced her Greek faith and heritage. She was a loyal parishioner of both St. George Greek Orthodox Church in New Britain and St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in New London. Chrys faithfully gave her time to serve the Lord. She was a former President of the Ladies Philoptochos Society, was a Sunday School teacher, a member of the Daughters of Penelope and Kitchen Club. Chrys found great joy in volunteering her time to contribute to the annual Dionysos Festival since its inception. Her final philanthropic activity was organizing a Mother's and Father's Day Memorial Tree to honor the memory of members of the beloved church community. This particular fundraiser filled her heart with peace and pride. Next to her family, her faith was most important in her life. Chrys graduated from New London High School in 1959 and attended New London Business School. Chrys's most rewarding job was being a full-time mother to her daughters. Later in life, she started her second career where she worked for Soundbridge CREC Hearing Impared Program as an Oral Interpreter for students in public school classrooms. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, February 8th from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 301 West Main Street, New Britain followed by a funeral liturgy at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in New Britain. Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington is serving her family. Memorial donations may be made in Chrys's honor to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 301 West Main Street, PO Box 1753, New Britain, CT 06052. To share a memory with her family, please visit www.newingtonmemorial.com. Newington Memorial Funeral Home 20 Bonair Avenue Newington 06111 860-666-0600 Website