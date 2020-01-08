Christopher Hale Porter, 69, of Berlin is playing golf in heaven after passing away January 7, 2020 after a long and courageous battle. Chris, the son of the late Eliot Hale II and Marilyn (Broersma) Porter, was born in New Britain on July 23, 1950 and would always say he met his wife just three days later when she was born with their mothers sharing a hospital room. Chris is survived by his loving wife Peggy (Coppe) Porter; four children, Philip, John, Bryan, and Elizabeth; four grandchildren, Gianmichael, Elena, Lily Porter, and Porter Smith; a brother, David; a sister, Sarah; and several nieces, nephews, and close friends. He attended Mooreland Hill School in Berlin, Westminster School in Simsbury, and received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University in Kent, OH being on campus for the historic tragedy of May 4, 1970. Upon his return to Connecticut he graduated from The New England Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences in Boston, MA receiving his degree in Mortuary Science. Chris became the 5th generation in his family to own and operate Porter's Funeral Service, Inc. Ever proud of giving back to his community, he was a long-time member of the Berlin Lions Club, being honored with the title of Ambassador of Sight, Knight of the Blind, and Melvin Jones Fellow. He was Past Zone Chairman for Connecticut Lions District 23B, Past President of the Berlin Lions Club, Past President of the Berlin Fair, Past President of the Berlin Lion's Memorial Pool, and proudly served as Chairman of the Memorial Pool for over 15 years. He was a longtime active Mason in Unity Lodge #148 New Britain, serving as a Past Master of the former Centennial Lodge #118. In addition, Chris was a member of the Italian Political Independent Club, a Corporator for the Boys and Girls Club of New Britain and served for many years as a Constable in the Town of Berlin. In addition to his volunteerism, he donated countless funds to area charities and youth organizations including several slow pitch softball teams. He was a life-long member of First Church of Christ in New Britain most recently attending Kensington United Methodist Church. Chris was a loyal and faithful fan of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and most of all his beloved Kent State Golden Flashes. He loved playing Uno with his family, traveling, swimming, sailing and above all else spending time with his wife. He was never far from a golf course and was a third-generation member of Shuttle Meadow Country Club. He especially enjoyed golfing at Timberlin Golf Club and being part of his Tuesday golf group. Chris's true passion was reflected in his work. As owner of Porter's Funeral Service, he was honored and took great pride in the service he provided to families over the years in their most dire time of need. His commitment to our Military and Veterans was deep rooted to his core. He personally donated many electronic bugles so that "Taps" would be played for Veterans burials across the area. In April of 2006 he was honored with The Distinguished Citizen Award by The Marine Corps League for his service in the interests of the United States, the Marine Corps and the Marine Corps League. In April of 2010 he was awarded the prestigious Legion of Honor Award by The Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation in recognition of the selfless service he dedicated to all people regardless of race or faith in his community and to veteran service organizations. A Celebration of Chris's life will be held Monday January 13 at 10 AM directly at Kensington United Methodist Church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Friends and family may call at the Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's (formerly Porter's Funeral Service), 111 Chamberlain Highway on Sunday from 3-6 PM. A Masonic Service will be held on Sunday at 5 PM and a Lion's Memorial Service will be held on Sunday at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berlin Lion's Charities Inc, P.O. Box 23, Kensington, CT 06037 or Kensington United Methodist Church, 103 Hotchkiss Street, Kensington, CT 06037. Your earthly suffering is over now, go enjoy the calm seas, smooth sailing, warm pools, long straight drives down the fairway, and laughter that you deserve. To send a tribute or share a memory with the family please go to www.ericksonhansenberlin.com Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin 111 Chamberlain Highway Kensington 06037-1920 (860) 223-0981 Website