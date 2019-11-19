April 14, 1921-November 15, 2019 Survived by son, Lawrence (Susan) Zarbo, Rocky Hill, CT and Suzanne (William) Kannenberg, Weare, NH. Son Charles A. Zarbo pre-deceased him in 2015. Also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. World War II veteran of the Anti-Tank Company 313th Infantry Regiment, and member of the Second Company CT Governor's Horse Guard. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12 noon at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Family and friends may gather from 10-12 noon just prior to the service. Burial at the convenience of the family at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Please share online condolences, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc. 580 Elm Street Rocky Hill 06067 (860) 529-3381 Website