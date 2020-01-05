Charles J. Sima, 78 of Higganum, beloved husband of Sharon (Suchanek) Sima, died Friday December 27, 2019 at his home with his family at his side. Charles was born in Middletown, son of the late, Joseph and Bertha (Klas) Sima. Prior to his retirement Charles was a jack-of-all-trades, working in a variety of industries including Middletown Builders Supply in Connecticut and a number of businesses in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Charles is survived by a son, Scott Sima of Plymouth, NH, a daughter, Beth Vogel and her husband Henry of Higganum, three grandchildren, Alexandra Suggs and her husband Phillip, Kyle Sima, and Joseph Vogel, two great grandchildren, Riliegh and Liam Suggs, and his beloved cats. Charles was predeceased by a grandson, Ryan Kachinsky. An informal celebration of life will be held January 11th, 2020, from 1:00 to 4:00PM at Saint James Parish Hall in Higganum. Memorial contributions may be sent to Saint James Church, or Catales Feline Rescue. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown 3 Silver Street Middletown 06457 860-346-1055 Website