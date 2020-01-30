Dr. Charles ("Chic") Felson, 88, died on January 28, 2020 in Scarborough, Maine. He lived in West Hartford for many years before retiring to Quechee, Vermont and later Scarborough. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janice; three sons Matthew (Rhonda), Adam, and Ethan (Daniel Schapira); daughter-in-law Victoria, and four grandchildren: Rachel, Zack, Hannah, and Seth. He was predeceased by his son Seth. He earned BA, BS and MS degrees from Columbia University and a doctorate from the New England College of Optometry. He served as President and Secretary of Connecticut Board of Examiners of Optometrists and was elected to the West Hartford City Council and served as a Justice of the Peace for many years. Funeral will be held on Friday, January 31 at 11 am at Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Avenue, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish Community Center of Greater Hartford, Jewish Family Services of Greater Hartford, or the Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society in Brownsville, Vermont. Weinstein Mortuary 640 Farmington Avenue Hartford 06105 860-233-2675 Website