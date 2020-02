Charles "Charlie" E. Burr, 66, of Ashford, CT died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Burr; daughter Terri and her husband Ron Bogan; and grandchildren, Derek and Dominic. Services are private. To sign an online memorial guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com Potter Funeral Home 456 Jackson Street Willimantic 06226 (860) 423-2211 Website