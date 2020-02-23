Catherine Healy Lyons of Simsbury, CT and Vero Beach, FL passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020 after 90 years of a life well lived. She was blessed to have been surrounded by all of her 8 children during her final hours. Catherine was born in New York City on January 20, 1930 to James and Katherine (Reidy) Healy. She met Donald Lyons, the love of her life, at a very young age and married him in 1952 following his graduation from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at King's Point. Don and Cathy started their family in Massapequa Park, Long Island and moved several times for Donald's career with Combustion Engineering. They eventually landed in Simsbury, their final home place, to raise their 8 children. Catherine's adult life was devoted to raising her children and supporting Donald in his career. As the children became more independent, she found fulfillment as a member of the St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary where she greeted visitors with her beautiful twinkling eyes and her witty Irish sense of humor. Catherine was predeceased by her husband Donald Lyons, her brother John Healy of New York, and her sisters Margaret Lippmann and Maureen Byrne. She is survived by her eight children, Cathy Lyons Robertson, Fayette, AL; Robert (Pamela), Charlestown, RI; Christopher (Sandy), San Diego, CA; Mary Ellen Mullins (Harold) Canton, CT; Patrick, Charlestown, RI; Janet Foote (Michael) Gulf Shores, AL; Barbara Coppens (Douglas) Westerville, OH; and Michael Lyons, Simsbury. She leaves eighteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren: Jonathan Lyons (Anna); Elizabeth Lyons Shaw (Jesse), sons, Samson and Beau; Margaret Robertson, Kelly Robertson (Jake) Huggart; Mary Catherine Robertson (Matthew) Lawson; Bailey Lyons (Justin) Cantley, son, Colton; Shanley Lyons; Sean and Kyle Mullins, Anna, Timmy, Abbey, Erika and Elle Lyons, Matt Foote who will marry Paige Wright in May, Reid Foote; Allison Coppens (Caleb) Bergman, sons Levi and Cole, and Jenna Coppens. Other survivors include her sister Patricia (Frank) Hanley, sisters-in-law, Elaine Lyons and Gladys Sheehan and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of VNA Hospice of Vero Beach for their compassion and care given to her in her final days. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena, 265 Stratton Brook Road in West Simsbury on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 am. Interment of Donald and Catherine will at Simsbury Cemetery. The Celebration of Life reception will follow in Canton CT. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Catherine of Siena, 265 Stratton Brook Rd, West Simsbury, CT 06092; VNA Hospice House, 901 37th St. Vero Beach, FL 32960; Connor Donahue Music Fellowship ? Jessica Wright Xenopsi, 60 Broad Street New York, NY 10004 or your personal preferred charity. Please visit Catherine's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.