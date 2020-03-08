Catherine "Cathy" Lankford, 79, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. Cathy was born in Hartford on May 31, 1940, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Forte) Campise. Cathy was raised in West Hartford and graduated from Hall High School in 1958. Cathy was a nurse for over 50 years. She started her nursing career at Hartford Hospital and was there for the Hartford Hospital Fire in 1961. She lost friends that day but kept working to rescue patients from the upper floors. She stayed at Hartford Hospital for 20 years. She then became a Dermatology Nurse working for Dr. Romeo in Manchester. She spent 20 years with Dr. Romeo until he retired and then moved to Dr. Greenberg in Vernon for another 10 years. Cathy always enjoyed helping people. She went on several trips to London England as a Nurse chaperone for High School Students. Along with being a full-time nurse, Cathy worked part time as a real estate agent. She also decided to continue her education and graduated from Manchester Community College and enjoyed poetry. She volunteered at the Little Theatre of Manchester where she was an actress, participated in costume selection and was an assistant stage manager. She enjoyed vacationing at the Cape, Misquamicut, and Maine. She always felt at home with the sand between her toes. She loved dancing and listening to Elvis music. Cathy is survived by her husband Charles "Chuck" Lankford and his daughter Kristin Burke and her husband Michael of Manchester. Cathy also leaves her former husband Dennis Hofmann and their sons Douglas from East Hartford and John and his wife Darlene of South Windsor and her grandsons Andrew and Eric. Cathy also leaves her sisters Mary Zdrojowy and her husband Michael, Ann Marie Gutkowski and her husband David and Joseph Campise and his life partner Susan. Along with her many nieces and nephews, all whom she loved deeply. Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. A Celebration of her life will follow at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Donations in Cathy's honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or to the Visiting Nurses Association, 8 Keynote Drive, Vernon, CT 06066. Cathy's family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Kim Furness for the compassionate care she provided over the last few months. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy. She will be missed by many. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor 06074-3709 (860) 644-2940 Website