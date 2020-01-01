Catherine G. Mather, 86, of Manchester, widow of Robert S. Mather, passed away Tuesday December 23, 2019 at Brookdale Buckingham in Glastonbury. She was born in Hartford on September 4, 1933 to the late John and Julia (Kowalczyk) Chaia. She is survived by her son Kevin Mather. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 10 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester followed by burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester 06040-4857 (860) 643-1222 Website