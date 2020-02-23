Carolyn (Uttenweiler) Marrocco, 96, of Wethersfield, beloved wife for 53 years of the late Salvatore "Sam" Marrocco, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born in Hartford on March 26, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Theodore and Dora (Karl) Uttenweiler. Carolyn was a 1941 graduate of Bulkeley High School, Hartford. She was a former employee of Connecticut General Insurance Company, and retired in 1985 after 16 years as the first secretary of Highcrest School in Wethersfield. She was a communicant and greeter at the Church of the Incarnation and a member of their Women's Club. She was an active member of the former Wethersfield AARP Chapter and the Wethersfield Senior Center and enjoyed ten-pin and Wii bowling. Carolyn also enjoyed playing golf as a member at Indian Hill Country Club for many years, and was a fan of many sports, especially UConn men's and women's basketball. In her retirement years, she volunteered at the Wethersfield Food Bank and Community Café and the AARP State Office. Carolyn is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Jay Haller of West Hartford; three adored grandchildren, Kara Haller Markham and husband James, Scott Haller and Victoria McCarter and her son-in-law, Roy McCarter. She was predeceased by her daughter, Susan McCarter and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Joseph Smith and Dorothy and James Mayock. The family wishes to thank the staff at Jefferson House, with special thanks to Polly. Funeral services will begin Tuesday (February 25) at 10:15 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends may call on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Donations in Carolyn's memory may be made to The Jefferson House – Recreation Fund, 1 John Stewart Drive, Newington, CT 06111. To share a memory of Carolyn with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. D'Esopo Funeral Chapel 277 Folly Brook Boulevard Wethersfield 06109 8605636117 Website