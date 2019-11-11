Carolyn Elizabeth (Cooper) Hatcher, 87, of Middletown, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Wadsworth Glen Health Care. Born in Florence, SC on April 2, 1932, she was the daughter of the late David, Sr. and Estelle (Johnson) Cooper. Carolyn, beloved by all, was the devoted wife of the late Joseph H. Hatcher. Carolyn lived in Middletown all of her life and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. She had a passion for teaching and a beautiful singing voice. She found her love for teaching was stronger and continued her studies at Eastern Connecticut State College completing her Bachelors Degree. While pursuing her degree she met, and eventually married Joseph Hatcher. In 1955 after graduating college, she began her career with the Middletown Public School System and was one of the first African-American teachers in town. She was a devoted teacher for 43 years, and had a positive impact on all her students. Carolyn was a life-long member of Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church, where she taught in the Sunday school program. As an educator she instilled a love of knowledge and of the arts. Both of her children are successful artists in music, dance and theater, and are educators in these mediums. Carolyn is survived by her son, Neal S. Hatcher and his wife Christine of West Hartford, CT; daughter, Avis Puzzo and her husband David of Angier, NC; two brothers, David O. Cooper, Jr. of Middletown, CT and Arthur L. Cooper of Tucson, AZ; a sister, Ruby R. Cooper of Middletown and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Along with her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Herman Cooper. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13th at 11:00 am at Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church. Burial will follow in Indian Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Wednesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn's memory may be made to Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 440 West Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Doolittle Funeral Home 14 Old Church Street Middletown 06457 860-346-6464 Website