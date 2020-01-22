Carmela S. Herdman 69 of Middletown passed away on Monday at Middlesex Health. She was born on June 6, 1950 in Melilli, Sicily, Italy, daughter of the late Sebastian and Nancy (Amato) Gionfriddo. She had been a resident of Middletown most of her life. A member of St Sebastian church, she had retired from Pratt & Whitney. She is survived by a daughter, Gala Herdman of Middletown, a son, Aaron Herdman of Hamden, a brother, Sal Gionfriddo of Meriden, four sisters, Josie Saltus of East Haddam, Nella Tartaglia of Wilton, Mary Kerby of Middletown, Dorothy Bish of Middletown, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held on Friday (Jan 24) at 10 am from the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home 491 High St. Middletown followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sebastian Church at 11 am. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery Middlefield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday (Jan 23) from 5 to 7 pm. Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home 491 High Street Middletown 06457 860-346-5439 Website