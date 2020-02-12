Beverly H. (Hodge) Castle, 67, of Bristol, died on Sunday (February 2, 2020) at Sheriden Woods Health Care. Beverly was born on September 3, 1952 in Hartford and was a daughter of the late Alfred and Jeanne (Foley) Hodge. She was raised in Glastonbury and has resided in Bristol for several years. She leaves two sisters: Sandra Hodge of Plainville and Joanne Brooke of East Hartford; and nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday between 1 and 2 PM followed by a committal service in the Holy Family Mausoleum, Bristol. Please visit Beverly's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com