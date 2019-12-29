Betty Jean McGee (Tolbert) passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of seventy-seven. Betty and her former husband, Raymond McGee, relocated to Hartford, CT in 1960 from their hometown in Richland, GA to join other family members in pursuing new opportunities in Connecticut. She will always be remembered as a generous giver of her time and talents, as she frequently welcomed extended family members into her home and assisted neighbors in times of need. During warmer months, Betty loved caring for her flower garden and witnessing the beautiful blossoms that resulted from her efforts. Ms. McGee's children, Norris, Agnes and her husband Tedford, Tammy, Lynette, Lorie and her husband John, and Crystal will cherish their memories of their no-nonsense, yet jovial mother. Her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren will also uphold their grandmother's kindness. Betty was predeceased by her mother, Annie L. Wells, and her father, Sam Tolbert. Ms. McGee is survived by her brother, Jack Jordan of Atlanta, GA, and several nieces and nephews. She was previously employed by J.M. Ney Company, Arrow-Hart & Hegeman, Inc., First Brands, and Ames. Ms. McGee was member of The First Cathedral church located at 1151 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield, CT. A viewing will take place at the church on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 10:00AM  11:00AM followed by a celebration of life at 11:00AM. Interment will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, One Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the McGee family, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com.