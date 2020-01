Bertha Louise Davis 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 with her family by her side. She is survived by her four children, Joel, Chantel, Tanaka and Heather, grandchildren and siblings. Services will be held on January 3, 2020 at Howard K. Hill Funeral Home, 319 Barbour St, Hartford, CT. Calling hours will be 10 -11 am and service to begin at 11 am. Howard K. Hill Funeral Services 319 Barbour Street Hartford 06120 (860) 247-8793 Website