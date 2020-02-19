Beatrice (Bourget) Gove, 79, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. She was born in New Britain on July 13, 1940 to the late Adelard and Mary (Jablonski) Bourget. A graduate of New Britain High School, she began her 32-year long career at the State of CT Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEEP) in 1970 and retired in 1997. Beatrice was very social and had the gift of gab. She knew people wherever she went and always took the time to stop and chat. During her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the Newington Senior Center and attended community events with her sister. Together, they spent many Wednesday evenings at McDonald's in New Britain dancing and listening to music. Beatrice had a love for food, cooking and dining out. Some of her recent favorite spots were Max Bibos, Chimiris Bakery and The Little Cake Café. Food was plentiful at family celebrations as well as weekly visits with her daughter, Ava and son-in-law, Mark for cooking and eating delicious meals. Watching movies and reminiscing about older days was a favorite pastime of hers as well. Beatrice also took great pride in her gardens and could name most flowers at first sight. Her smile and genuine personality will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Beatrice is survived by her daughter, Lisa Spooner and husband Thomas; her daughter Ava Torello and husband Mark; her granddaughters, Brittany and Megan; her great-grandchildren: Cameron, Anthony and Scarlett; her sister, Rose Marie Dumais and husband Paul and their children: Paul Jr., Thomas, James and wife Lisa, Michael and Michelle. A lover of pets, and having up to as many as five cats at one time, Beatrice also leaves her dear cat, Zoe. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Roxanne Wollman. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, Feb. 21 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 9:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Beatrice's family would like to extend a special thanks to the Hospice staff at Hartford Hospital for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Beatrice's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or Protectors of Animals at www.poainc.org. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net Burritt Hill Funeral Home 332 Burritt Street New Britain 06053 860-229-9021 Website