Beata Radyk, 50, of New Britain, went home to the Lord, on Wednesday (Nov. 27, 2019) Born in Poland, the daughter of Waldemar and Bogumila Juchniewicz, she came to the United States, New Britain, in 1989. She was employed in the office of Customers Service Representatives at Clinical Laboratory Partners, and at Hartford Hospital. Beata is survived by her loving family, her husband Bernard Radyk and their son Benjamin Radyk of New Britain and a host of cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at 9:30 AM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Burial will follow in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beata's family c/o Farrell Funeral Home. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com. Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Square New Britain 06051-2607 (860) 225-8464