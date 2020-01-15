Barton Paul VosWinkel, Sr. of Danbury and East Hartford, entered into eternal life peacefully with his family at his side on January 7, 2020. Bart joins his lifelong love Adrienne in his rest. He was born on December 15, 1936 a son of the late William and Delzel (Weilamann) VosWinkel. Bart was also predeceased by his brother William and sister Cleo. The loves of Bart's life were his nine grandchildren, with each and every one holding a special place in his heart. Bart worked at the Mitchell Oil Company in Danbury for nearly four decades. He met a fiery redhead in the Bronx who loved to dance and he soon became her husband. Together they had four children, all of whom survive Bart. His three sons, Barton VosWinkel Jr. of Danbury and his wife Kathryn and their children Bonnie and Bart; Kirk VosWinkel of Brookfield and his wife Denise and their daughters Kristie and Kaitlyn; Keith VosWinkel of Abilene, TX and his wife Tammy and their children Ashley, Jacob, and Jared and two great-grand children Noah and Emma; and his daughter Faith VosWinkel of East Hartford and her husband Denis Geary and their children Conor and Norah. Bart was a long-time friend of Bill W. His other great love was to drive, especially his Mustang, with the top down travelling the country or taking the grandkids for rides. May he enjoy that ride forever more in Heaven. Funeral service will be Saturday (January 18, 2020) with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 am at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 285 Church Street, Hartford. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church on Saturday morning. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bart's name to the Franciscan Center for Urban Ministry, 285 Church Street, Hartford, CT 06103 or The Jewish Association for Community Living, 999 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com. D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford 06118 8605689420 Website