Barbara Neale (Barrow) Pullen of Simsbury, formerly of Windsor, CT and West Swanzey, NH, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 after a short illness. She was born Sept 13, 1928 in Mineola,NY. She was the wife of Dr. Richard D. Pullen with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Dick predeceased her in 2016. Bobbie and Dick loved to travel and toured all over the US, Canada, and Europe. Bobbie loved to ski, especially with her extended family. She was an accomplished watercolorist and gardener, and loved painting and her extensive gardens at the Farm, her home in NH for over 50 years. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Charles) Riordan, and Sharon(Scott) Hartung, five grandchildren; Lindsay, Emily Paige, Theodore, Samuel, Meredith, their spouses, and three great-grandchildren. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Those who wish may make a contribution to their local library or to the Monadnock Conservancy, 15 Eagle Court, Keene, NH 03431.