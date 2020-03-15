Barbara Letizio

Barbara (Bossi) Letizio, 87, of Berlin, formerly of Newington, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at her daughter's home in Florida, surrounded by her family. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, Mar. 20, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. She will be laid to rest with her beloved Carmen in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington, immediately following the mass. Memorial donations may be made to the Office of Radio & Television, Archdiocese of Hartford, 15 Peach Orchard Rd., Prospect, CT 06712-9669 or to the Ron Foley Foundation, 1000 Farmington Ave, Suite 108A, West Hartford, CT 06107 (ronsrun.org). To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net. Newington Memorial Funeral Home 20 Bonair Avenue Newington 06111 860-666-0600 Website