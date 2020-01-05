Barbara Elliott Smachetti of Simsbury, beloved wife of the late Henry C. Smachetti, died peacefully December 28, 2019. Born June 29, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Arthur P. Miller and the late Bertha Redifer Miller and had lived in the Farmington Valley since 1960. She was predeceased by her husband John H. Elliott, Jr. and is survived by their 3 children; Alison S. Elliott and husband Steven Blank, Kimberly Elliott Shapiro and husband Ezra, David M. Elliott and wife Erin, and her stepdaughter Caryl S. Procita and husband Vinnie – and 7 grandchildren who brought her the greatest joy. Also surviving is her brother Arthur P. Miller, Jr., wife Marge, and their 4 daughters. Bobby graduated from Northfield School in 1945 and Connecticut College in 1949. In the 60s and 70s she was involved in many volunteer groups: children's school activities, Child & Family Services, her school and college alumnae groups and Girl Scouts. For many years she was an enthusiastic alto in the choir at Simsbury's Congregational Church. Starting in 1979 she worked for 10 years as an academic counselor for the State of CT external degree program – what is today Charter Oak State College – a job she loved. Barbara's later years were joyful – a chance at a "second life," when, after 12 years of widowhood, she married Henry Smachetti. Their life together was filled with travel, enjoying their grandchildren, cooking meals, and enjoying the companionship each had been lacking for so long. The family would like to express great appreciation for the dedicated caregivers at McLean. A memorial service to celebrate Bobby's life will be held in the spring on a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northfield Mt. Herman School, One Lamplighter Lane, Mt. Herman, MA 01354 or Connecticut College, Becker House, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London CT 06320. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Carmon Community Funeral Homes 301 Country Club Road Avon 06001 8606738610 Website