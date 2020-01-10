Barbara "Bobbe" (Rosenblatt) Basch, 96, of West Hartford, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Bobbe was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Herbert "Scuts" Basch. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Freda Rosenblatt. Bobbe graduated from Weaver High School Class of 1941. Following graduation, she worked for the family business, Rosenblatt Appliance and Electric. In 1945, she married Dr. Herbert "Scuts" Basch. They lived in Salt Lake City, Utah while Herb was a Captain in the US Army Dental Corps in World War II, before settling near their families in Hartford. Bobbe had a long administrative career in the Hartford school system working at several schools before retiring in her seventies. Bobbe was active in numerous volunteer organizations, including Hadassah and Beth El Temple. She volunteered at various soup kitchens, helped with the Shelter for the Homeless, knitted sweaters and blankets for premature babies, and volunteered at the Hadassah Thrift Shop. She was a recipient of the Hadassah Hand of Healing award for her volunteerism. Bobbe remained active until her death, playing Mah Jong, going to lunch with her "lunch bunch", and attending shows and concerts at the Bushnell. She was the ultimate multi-tasker, managing to knit, read a book, and work on a crossword puzzle while cheering on the UConn Women's Basketball team on television. Bobbe's greatest joy was spending time with her family and close friends and cherished any reason to celebrate with them. Bobbe is survived by her children, Gary Basch (Pamela) of Tariffville, Alan Basch (Clarissa) of Simsbury, and Robin Basch Flatow (Robert) of Toronto, Canada; three grandchildren, Jamie Flatow, Talia and Ethan Basch; step grandchildren Vanessa (Steve) Talbott of Alexandria, VA, Amy (Ethan) Sager of Tamworth, NH; step great-grandchildren Ruth and Grace Talbott. She also leaves behind her special friend, Sam Cohen, and her many cherished nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Jerrold, and her sister Lydia Rosenblatt Kahn. Funeral service will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Ave, Hartford with burial to follow at Beth El Cemetery, 51 Jackson St. Avon. A reception will then be held immediately following at Beth El Temple, 2626 Albany Avenue, West Hartford. Shiva will be held that evening at the home of Alan and Clarissa Basch, 98 Sand Hill Road, Simsbury, at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FoodShare, 450 Woodland Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002 or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Bobbe, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm. Weinstein Mortuary 640 Farmington Avenue Hartford 06105 860-233-2675 Website