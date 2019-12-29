Bishop Austin Joseph Lewis of South Windsor, Connecticut departed this life and entered everlasting life on December 23, 2019. Bishop Lewis was born in Clarendon, Jamaica, West Indies on September 23, 1930. He emigrated to the United States in 1955 on an agricultural contract. He attended the Gospel Temple Church of God in Christ (COGIC), now known as Jackson Memorial COGIC of Hartford, CT where he met the love of his life, Martha Jackson, the daughter of the pastor, the late Bishop Allen Jackson I. They were united in holy matrimony in 1958. From this union they had four sons. As a young minister he served in the church in many capacities. In the early 1960's he joined the New Hope COGIC in New Britain, CT under the leadership of the late Wilbur Lee Milner. In 1965 he joined the Macedonia COGIC of Hartford, CT where he served as the assistant pastor to the late Bishop Theodore Wilson. In 1975, he started the New Testament Church of God under the direction of the late Dr. Peter C. Barrett. In 1976 the church purchased and moved into its present edifice located at 79 Vineland Terrace Hartford, CT. Bishop Lewis' ministry has led many souls to Christ. He preached the gospel of Jesus Christ and spread the word of love and hope to this generation. He was a benevolent man with a true passion for people while helping them meet their basic and spiritual needs. He started the New Testament Food Pantry using his own funds to pilot this program. He also shipped love barrels filled with canned food and clothing to his hometown of Borobridge and Galetown in Jamaica to assist his family and community. Words alone are inadequate to describe this incredible man. In conjunction with being a pastor of the flock, Bishop Lewis was employed at Aetna, Standard Structural Steel and Hartford Hospital. He retired from the Hospital in 1992 and pastored full time. At home, Bishop Lewis enjoyed cooking. He has hosted many fourth of July cookouts in his backyard where people came over and savored his grilled meats and tasty homemade sides. He adored his yard and loved gardening. In his younger years he painted and wallpapered homes interiors. He was a real estate investor and owned several rental properties in Hartford, CT. He loved to travel the world with his wife and enjoyed many Caribbean cruises. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Martha (Jackson) Lewis of South Windsor, CT; his sons Morris C Lewis of South Windsor, CT and Aaron D Lewis of Hartford, CT, his beloved poodle TOTO, devoted cousin Sidoney Daley of Hastings on Hudson, NY and a host of grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and the devoted members of the Vineland Terrace New Testament Church of God. He was predeceased by his parents John Lewis and Matilda (Grey) Lewis, his sons Derrick J Lewis and Kenneth W Lewis, his brothers Tusane Lewis, George Lewis and Septimus Ennis, his sisters Gertrude Wooden, Nerissa Lewis and Linda Lewis. Homegoing Services will be held at Rehoboth Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Ave Bloomfield, CT on January 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Calling Hours on January 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and final departure service at 11:00 o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New Testament Church of God. P.O. Box 1053, South Windsor, CT 06074. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Bishop Austin Joseph Lewis, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com