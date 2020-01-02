Audrey H. Seaton, 98, of Granby, beloved wife for 74 years of the late LeRoy B. Seaton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford on November 10, 1921, daughter of the late Leonard and Mabel (Mosher) Hollis, she was raised in Hartford and was a graduate of Bulkeley High School, Class of 1940. After high school, Audrey worked in the actuarial department at The Travelers Insurance Company before staying home to raise her three children. After marrying LeRoy Seaton in 1942, the young couple lived in Hartford and the Elmwood section of West Hartford for a brief time before moving to Granby in 1957. Audrey was an active part of the community in Granby for many years and belonged to several organizations over the years including the Granby Civic Club, the Granby Senior Center, and the local AARP where she and her husband ran the Friendship Tours travel club for many years. Audrey was also a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Granby and the Order of the Eastern Star. After her husband's retirement, Audrey and LeRoy traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad. She leaves three children, Dorcus S. Forsyth (Tom) of Granby, Craig H. Seaton (Holly) of Maricopa, AZ, and Dale S. Chamberlain (Kevin) of Granby; four grandchildren, Todd Forsyth (Tracy) of West Granby, Kurt Forsyth (Allison) of West Granby, Brett Seaton (Kanton) of Maricopa, AZ, and Kent Chamberlain (Kelsey) of Granby; two great-grandchildren, Paige and Kyle Forsyth; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Seaton of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Wesley Hollis; and two sisters, Merle Richards and Beverly White. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, January 5, 2-5 p.m., and on Monday, January 6, 10-11 a.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 6, 11 a.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Granby Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Granby Ambulance Association, 1 Pegville Rd., Granby, CT 06035 or to the Shannon-Shattuck Post #182, American Legion, P.O. Box 182, Granby, CT 06035. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at ComForCare Home Care and to the nurses and staff at MeadowBrook of Granby for their professionalism, care, and compassion over the last several years. For online condolences, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home 364 Salmon Brook Street Granby 06035 860-653-6637 Website