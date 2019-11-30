Arnold P. Schwartz, 87, of New Britain, husband of Helen-Mary (Delap) Schwartz, passed away Tuesday (November 26, 2019) at Autumn Lake Healthcare in New Britain. Born in New York, NY, Arnold was a former Hamden resident until moving to New Britain in 1983. He was employed as a Field Service Manager for Xerox Corporation for over 30 years until his retirement. He later volunteered for the Office of CT Atty. General Richard Blumenthal and then in the New Britain Mayor's Office for both Tim Stewart and Erin Stewart. Arnie was a member of St. Maurice Church of St. Katherine Drexel Parish; he volunteered and was former Advisory Board Chairman of the New Britain Salvation Army; was past president of the New Britain Lions Club; Chairman of RSVP; served on the board of Nutmeg TV and Constructive Workshop. He served as commissioner and Chairman of the New Britain Commission on Aging; and recently had the new greenhouse at the New Britain Senior Center named in his honor. Besides his wife Helen-Mary, he leaves two sons, Arnold Schwartz Jr. of Palm Bay, FL; and Bernard Schwartz and his wife Tracy of Franklin, TN; three daughters, Allison Wilkos and her husband Matthew of South Windsor; Barbara Schwartz and her wife Julia Troxler of Fairhope, AL; and Felicia Schwartz of East Haven; as well as his former wife, Anne Baldwin of New Haven. Arnie also leaves six grandchildren, Rhianna Anderson of East Haven; Jenna Schwartz, PhD of Jupiter, FL; Maj. Daniel Schwartz and his wife Rebecca of Tampa, FL; Cooper Wilkos of South Windsor; Sarah and Alyssa Anderson, both of East Haven; three great grandchildren, Kristofer and Shyanne Anderson, both of East Haven; and Bridget Schwartz of Tampa, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday 10 AM directly at St. Maurice Church, 100 Wightman Road, New Britain. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Rose Hill Memorial Park. Calling hours are Monday 4 to 7 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Britain Salvation Army, 78 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT 06051 or to the New Britain Lions Club, PO Box 1933, New Britain, CT 06050-1933. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuenralhome.com A.W. Carlson Funeral Home 45 Franklin Square New Britain 06051 (860) 225-6361 Website