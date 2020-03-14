Arbar Berisha, infant son of Bekim and Liridona (Noci) Berisha of Southington, died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Waterbury Hospital. In addition to his parents he leaves a brother, Agim Berisha and a sister, Emma Berisha both at home; his paternal grandparents, Mark and Monika Berisha of Southington and maternal grandparents, Martin and Lutfia Noci of Kosovo; three Uncles, Besnik and Burim Berisha both of Southington, Grandit Noci of Switzerland and an Aunt, Genfiana Noci of Switzerland. A Funeral Service for Arbar will be held on Monday, March 16th at 10 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St, Southington. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the service starting at 9 a.m. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com Dellavecchia Funeral Home 211 North Main Street Southington 06489 860-628-2293 Website