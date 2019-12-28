Anne (English) Bodey Travaglini, 84, of Marlborough, wife of the late Warren G. Bodey and the late Thomas Travaglini, died at home Monday December 23, 2019. Born February 14, 1935 in Winsted, CT, daughter of the late Angelo and Anna (Guilmet) English. She raised her family in East Hartford and Marlborough. Remarried, then moved to Colebrook and later Hernando, FL. She returned to Marlborough in 2011 to be near her family, after the passing of her second husband. Prior to her retirement she was an Interior Designer/Decorator and owned Essentially Yours in Marlborough. She spent time as a realtor and taught Fashion Merchandising and Designing. Anne graduated from Hartford College for Women with a degree in Fashion Merchandising and Design. She was a member of the Marlborough Community Arts, was a founding member of St. John Fisher Church, was a former 4H leader and active in the PTO when her children were young. Anne is survived by her 3 children, Philip Bodey and daughter-in-law Jayne Cluett of Southington, Ellen Bodey-Kocher and her husband Etienne of Switzerland, Justin Bodey and his wife Nadia of Marlborough, 7 grandchildren; Justin Bodey, Adrienne Kocher, Devon Bodey, Julien Kocher, Joel Kocher, Samantha and Alex Bodey, and sister-in-law Sandra Adams of Winsted in addition to many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 2 brothers and a sister Francis and Gaeton English, Marie Reichold and very special niece Elizabeth English, nephews Michael and Robert English. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday December 31 at 10am at St. John Fisher Church, 30 Jones Hollow Rd., Marlborough CT at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Marlboro Cemetery. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Monday, Dec. 30 from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. John Fisher Church, 30 Jones Hollow Rd., Marlborough, CT. 06447. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com. Mulryan Funeral Home 725 Hebron Avenue Glastonbury 06033 (860) 652-4436 Website