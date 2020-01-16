Anna "Nan" Elliott Wohlsen, 74, of East Granby, beloved wife for fifty-one years of William Dithridge Wohlsen, departed this life in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, attended by her husband and her two daughters. Born in Richland, Washington, on June 16, 1945, Nan was one of four daughters of Paul and Mary (Gallagher) Elliott. She was raised in Media, Pennsylvania, was a graduate of Notre Dame de Namur High School in Moylan, Pennsylvania, and went on to earn a business certificate from Goldey Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware. Nan initially worked for DuPont in Wilmington and later, for the final 19 years of her career, for Cigna Insurance in Bloomfield, Connecticut, from which position she retired in 2012. Nan always found pleasure in the beauties of nature, especially as found in our nation's national parks and on the local trails near her home; and, following her retirement, she derived considerable satisfaction in learning the game and improving her skills at golf, at one point being a member of three different groups at local courses. She was an avid football fan and also enjoyed gardening around the house, trying new recipes, and honing her Sudoku skills. Particularly special to her were the two recent cruises which she and Bill took, to Canada and Bermuda, and a train tour through the Canadian Rockies with her sister Barbara. Besides her husband, she leaves two daughters, Katherine Wohlsen of Philadelphia, PA, and Barbara Wohlsen of Bronx, NY, sister Jane Coyle and her husband Neal of Cincinnati, OH, and twin sister Barbara Fisher of Oxford, PA; also a brother-in-law, Peter Alonzo of West Chester, PA. She was predeceased by a sister, Margaret Alonzo. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook Street in Granby, Conecticut. There will be a short service of remembrance at the funeral home at 7 p.m., led by the Reverend Charles L. Wildman. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/honor-a-loved-one. For online condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home 364 Salmon Brook Street Granby 06035 860-653-6637 Website