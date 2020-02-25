Anna B. Jagielski, 98, widow of Edward Jagielski of Plantsville passed away peacefully on Sunday February 23, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1922 in Plymouth, CT the daughter of the late Nicholas and Christina Banziruk. Anna is survived by her children and their spouses, Carol and Russell Nebbia of Indian Land, SC, Janet and Robert Pyryemybida of Saratoga Springs, NY, Clara and John Gissas of The Villages, FL, Donald and Arlene Jagielski of Forestville, Florence and David Monighetti of East Hampton, CT and Ruth and Michael Kelly of Groton, MA; her twelve grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren; her sister Ellen Armbruster of Terryville and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Mary Belik, Daniel and Harry Banziruk, Sophie Lyga, and Catherine and John Banziruk. Calling hours will be held on Friday February 28, 2020 from 8:30AM until 9:30 AM at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville then to St. Stanislaus Church, West St., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM, followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Mulberry Gardens Resident Activity Fund, 58 Mulberry Street, Plantsville, CT 06479. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Anna's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com